WATCH: Everything you didn't know about M.A.S.K.

If you grew up during the '80s, you may be familiar with the Mobile Armored Strike Kommand. Or at the very least, you'll know them as M.A.S.K., the heroes behind the hit toy line that basically combined the ideas behind Transformers and G.I. Joe. M.A.S.K. didn't quite have the same shelflife as its predecessors, but the awesome toys and the subsequent animated series worked their way into our collective hearts.

In the latest installment of SYFY WIRE's Everything You Didn’t Know, we're actually getting some hands on time with the classic M.A.S.K. toys! Best day of work, ever! We're also examining that show's catchy theme song lyrics, because we think we know "what lies behind the masquerade."

M.A.S.K. didn't hide the fact that it was a cartoon designed to sell toys to children. Nor was it really shy about some of its influences. V.E.N.O.M. is essentially Cobra on a much smaller scale, if Cobra drove Decepticons to work. It shouldn't work at all, but there's a certain charm to the animated series. Aside from being forced to use certain characters and vehicles/toys, the writers had free reign to go wherever they wanted. Perhaps that explains why the show shifted from espionage to racing in its second and final season.

There are plenty of other fun M.A.S.K. tidbits to be found here, including the origin story for the series itself. But if you want to get your M.A.S.K. on, you'll have to watch the entire video!