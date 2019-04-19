WATCH: Joe and Anthony Russo discuss the MCU post-Endgame and Captain America's journey

As Joe and Anthony Russo prepare for the world to see their fourth entry to the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame, the brothers and co-directors are sitting on a mountain of spoilers and Universe-altering revelations.

When SYFY WIRE sat down with the Russos during the Endgame press junket in Los Angeles, they were understandably tight-lipped about many (er, most of... okay, ALL) the details. But their passion for working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and with the characters audiences have watched develop over the past decade was palpable. If possible, they're more excited than the fans.

Below, you can watch our interview with the Russos, in which they'll discuss having worked with Captain America for so many years, the challenges of integrating Captain Marvel into the team, what they'd like the future of the MCU to look like, and much more.