Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Tag: Movies
Classic '80s horror reference not Lost on Jordan Peele's Us
Game of Thrones Season 8 Jon and Daenerys
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/20/19: Not doing nothing again
Michael Rooker
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Michael Rooker has Monster Problems; Opposite of Always gets big-screen treatment; more
Toyota/JAXA moon rover
Tag: Science
Toyota's moon rover concept looks like the most awesome SUV in space

John Byrne: In Depth On Fantastic Four, She-Hulk & Superman | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: John Byrne talks about his runs on Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, and Superman

Contributed by
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Mar 20, 2019

"Sometimes I wrestle with my demons. Sometimes, we just cuddle." - John Byrne

In comic book circles, it would be sacrilege to call anyone the "Jack Kirby of my generation"... except for John Byrne, a writer and artist who not only lives up to that comparison, he built a legend of his own. SYFY WIRE recently had a chance to visit Byrne in his very impressive home studio.

Even icons start somewhere and Byrne happily told us about the comic creators that influenced him.

"There's a British editorial cartoonist of my youth named [Carl] Giles, who was a huge, huge influence," noted Byrne. "There are some British comic book artists [including] Frank Bellamy, Frank Hampson, and then we come over to this side of the pond, and I start to see people like Dick Sprang, and Steve Ditko, and Jack Kirby. And then of course, Neal Adams, blew everybody away.”

Byrne also spoke with us about his time on Fantastic Four and Superman, as well as how he developed his uniquely comedic take on She-Hulk.

"When [Marvel editor] Mark Gruenwald was talking to me about doing a new She-Hulk book, he said 'find a way to make it different,'" recalled Byrne. "I took the subway home, and on the way I thought 'she knows she's in a comic book.'"

That notion allowed Byrne to break the fourth wall in She-Hulk and experiment with the comic format while making it one of Marvel's funniest books.

"I have a wacky sense of humor that I don't get to use too much in the regular work," said Byrne. "But She-Hulk allowed me to have both."

For more comic memories and insights from Byrne, check out the entire video!

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: John Byrne
Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: She-Hulk
Tag: Superman

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: John Byrne
Tag: DC Comics
John Byrne Studio Hero Image
WATCH: John Byrne takes us on a tour of his breathtaking studio
Mike Avila
Jan 29, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
John Byrne hero
WATCH: John Byrne shares his favorite story from his run on Superman
Blair Marnell Mike Avila
May 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Original Video
superman_hero_image.jpg
Behind the Panel: John Byrne on reinventing Superman and Lois Lane
Mike Avila
Apr 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
byrne_simonson.png
WATCH: John Byrne and Walt Simonson share Jack Kirby memories and thoughts on Fantastic Four movies
Mike Avila
Oct 13, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2