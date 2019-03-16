Watch Jordan Peele fans create original Us art to cut ties with reality

Great art inspires more of the same. It's why fan artists often flock to the most creative, out-of-the-box movies, TV shows, and comics out there. Knowing this, Chocolate City Comics worked with writer/director Jordan Peele and challenged four artists to create original fan art for Us. The results, which you can see in the below video, are as distinctive and imaginative as their creators.

In this clip, you'll see the creative work of these four incredible artists as they take on the horrors of Us, Peele's first offering since the mind-blowingly successful Get Out.

"I feel as if Jordan has given us a piece of himself as an experimenting artist. He wants us to see things in a different light," 6th Deity says. "It's really fun and inspiring."

Us tells the story of the Wilson family, whose family-friendly beach trip turns sinister when their doppelgängers, The Tethered, arrive. The film stars Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o as well as her Black Panther co-star Winston Duke and is already being heralded as the next great horror classic before its premiere.

In the below video, you'll meet artists Tae Thomas, Neil Malcolm McKnight, Miles M. Miller, and 6th Deity. Check out their creations, and go see Us when it premieres in theaters on March 22.