WATCH: Octavia Spencer's got some serious issues in Ma

When a group of teenagers looks for someone to buy them beer, they meet Ma (Octavia Spencer), a kind and unassuming woman who invites them to safely drink in her dusty basement. Sounds totally normal, right? Turns out, Ma is not who she seems and the fun, party atmosphere takes a turn when Maggie (Diana Silvers) begins to get suspicious about Ma's intentions.

Blumhouse is back with this horror film, which feels more like a dark comedy filled with twists and turns that you will probably never see coming. Spencer told us the role is unlike any she played before, which is part of what drew her to the part.

"She is complex, she has issues. You empathize with her, you root for her, but you really don't want her to go down the dark road that she takes," Spencer explained. "And because I was actively thinking while I read the script, I knew I had to do it."

When we sat down with Spencer and co-stars Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, Gianni Paolo, Dante Brown, McKaley Miller, and Corey Fogelmanis plus director Tate Taylor they discussed what they thought when they first read the script for Ma, how the film is addressing issues teenagers are dealing with today, and whether or not they would party with Ma when given the chance.

Video of Octavia Spencer&#039;s Got Some Serious Issues In &quot;Ma&quot; | SYFY WIRE

Ma parties into theaters on May 31.