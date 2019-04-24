WATCH: The 4 biggest questions from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's trailer

Just because we’re caught up in the Avengers: Endgame hype doesn't mean that we've forgotten about The Rise of Skywalker! Earlier this month, Disney and Lucasfilm dropped the first trailer for the finale of the new Star Wars trilogy. And we have questions... so many questions. But for now, we're sticking to the four biggest questions that arose from The Rise of Skywalker's first teaser.

The first question is simple: will Rey be trained by multiple Force ghosts? She would kind of have to be, since the only known Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker, became one with the Force at the end of The Last Jedi. Thanks to some additional edits to that film, Luke never got around to giving Rey the third and final lesson that he promised her. That seems like too big of a loose end, plus we hear Luke's voice in the trailer.

As for the other Force ghosts, Yoda seems likely to make an appearance, especially after his memorable scene in The Last Jedi. But will Obi-Wan Kenobi also train Rey? That's a bit trickier, but it's possible. Remember, J.J. Abrams did bring in Ewan McGregor to say "Rey, these are your first steps" during her Force vision in The Force Awakens. Not following up on that would be wasteful, especially since Abrams has said that he wants to tie The Rise of Skywalker to the prequel trilogy as well.

To deal with the other three big questions from the trailer, you're going to have to watch the entire video!