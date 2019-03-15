Latest Stories

WATCH: The cast of Siren says the fire was fake, but the cold was real

SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 15, 2019

Nothing burns hotter than hatred on Siren. In the latest episode of the Freeform original series, Xander (Ian Verdun) was marked for death by mermaids Cami (Millan Tesfazgi) and Katrina (Aylya Marzolf), and they may have succeeded! By the time the episode was over, the boat was in flames and the fate of Xander and Calvin (Curtis Lum) was up in the air.

In SYFY WIRE's latest behind-the-scenes video from Siren Season 2, Verdun spoke about dealing with the fake flames while enduring the frigid temperatures.

"When I first read the script for Episode 8, you first start off with fear and then excitement at the same time," said Verdun. "Mainly fear because you know it's going to be a really long night on the water. It's going to be very cold."

Verdun also noted that his costar, Tesfazgi, was perhaps a little too enthusiastic while swinging the rubber ax on set.

"Millan, who plays Cami, almost killed me," added Verdun with a laugh. "She got a little happy with that ax, just a little trigger-happy. She would just go in so fast... she was really going for me."

Additionally, the video offers a pre-FX look at Verdun and Lum battling the flames before the fire effects were added in. Dealing with the fire was a matter of imagination, according to Verdun.

"The crazy stuff is dealing with the fake fire," said Verdun. "You have to just have it in your imagination. You're not going to see the shot until you actually see it on TV."

For more details, you can check out the entire clip! Siren airs Thursdays at 8PM on Freeform.

