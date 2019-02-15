Latest Stories

ddn011609goBloody3D1.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/15/19: Happy annual candy sale day
Anthem Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Suit up for our early look at Dark Horse's prequel comic for Bioware's sci-fi shooter, Anthem
Hobbit LOTR box cover via Warner Bros site 2019
Tag: Science
A bot wrote a believable Lord of the Rings scene, and now developers are scared of its power
HandmaidsTale
Tag: TV
Gilead becomes even more frighteningly real as The Handmaid's Tale films in Washington, DC

How Do Mermaids Mate? (Inside Siren) | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: The Siren cast tells us how Mermaids mate

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 15, 2019

Long before Siren premiered on Freeform, fantasy fans had to wonder: how exactly do mermaids mate? Within water, all of their necessary parts appear to be, shall we say, fishy. On this week's episode of Siren, we got our first real glimpse at how the undersea mating is supposed to work.

One of the funniest moments in the episode came when Ben (Alex Roe) asked Levi (Sedale Threatt Jr.) about mermaid mating rituals. Levi wasn't shy about demonstrating the way males of his species attract a mate.

Amusingly, the episode was helmed by John Badham, the director of Saturday Night Fever. The cast couldn't resist breaking out a few of the '70s classic songs to dance to as an homage to Badham's most famous film. But it was series star Eline Powell who connected the dancing with the sensual side of mermaids. Especially Levi's dance in the episode.

"I love the way Levi does those movements," said Powell. "You know, somebody who has to understand rhythm and move to rhythm. Even though I do think mermaids are very in tune with their bodies, I think this particular way of human is unique."

The episode also featured a significant development in the complicated relationship between Ryn, Ben, and Maddie. But in this particular video, Powell reflected on her own dance with Roe.

"So, the way it goes is the first couple of takes, we'll actually play the music," recalled Powell. "But then it's cut off, so you’re in this moment, swaying and actually... it's okay. I listened to [Roe's] heart."

For more details, check out the entire clip! Siren airs Thursdays at 8PM on Freeform.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Siren
Tag: Eline Powell
Tag: Freeform

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Siren
Tag: Eline Powell
Siren Season 2 Mermaid Fighting
WATCH: Siren cast takes us behind the scenes of this week's underwater mermaid fight
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Siren Eline Powell Hero Image
WATCH: Siren star Eline Powell tells us why Mermaids shouldn't drive
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Siren season 2 Hero
WATCH: Siren cast on working with sea lions for Season 2 debut
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
freeformsiren.png
WATCH SDCC: Siren cast discusses the show's core love triangle and coming back for Season 2
Carly Lane
Jul 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0