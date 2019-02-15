Latest Stories

ddn011609goBloody3D1.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/15/19: Happy annual candy sale day
Anthem Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Suit up for our early look at Dark Horse's prequel comic for Bioware's sci-fi shooter, Anthem
Hobbit LOTR box cover via Warner Bros site 2019
Tag: Science
A bot wrote a believable Lord of the Rings scene, and now developers are scared of its power
HandmaidsTale
Tag: TV
Gilead becomes even more frighteningly real as The Handmaid's Tale films in Washington, DC

Umbrella Academy Cast On Creating Chimps & Honoring Comics | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: The Umbrella Academy cast on creating chimps and honoring comics

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Feb 15, 2019

What do you get when you have six superpowered kids born under mysterious circumstances, a seventh whose violin skills might as well be a superpower, a talking chimp and a world on the edge of destruction?

The Umbrella Academy is the brainchild of Gerard Way (who was every scene kid's idol back in the early '00s) and artist Gabriel Bá. The bizarre but strangely relatable characters they brought to life in the Dark Horse comic have now been adapted into a Netflix Series you have to see to believe. Way, Bá, and three of the unlikely family otherwise known as The Umbrella Academy sat down with SYFY WIRE to talk comics, chimps and unfiltered weirdness.

Way was thrilled with how Steve Blackman developed the show, particularly the relationships between the characters as well as their own individual personalities that can be surprisingly human.

"I think the most important thing was that they kept the family dynamic and they kept the fact that these characters were flawed and fractured," Way said. "I've always been able to separate the comic from TV or film or anything else… so I was really welcoming to Steve's vision."

You might be surprised to find out that Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Tom Hopper (Luther) and David Castañeda (Diego), all of whom play characters with major issues, were given virtually nothing extra to build on their performances unless you count the comics. They wouldn't even get the script for the next episode until they were halfway through filming the previous one. Major issues right there.

If you've read the comic and seen Pogo the talking chimp, who does so much more than talk, in action, you're probably wondering how he was translated onscreen. Blackman somehow talked Weta into creating the character. Bá rcalled how the producers were initially looking for an actor supplemented by CGI, but that just wasn't chimp enough.

Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy just landed on Netflix, so grab your popcorn.

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
Tag: Gerard Way
Tag: Gabriel Ba
Tag: Steve Blackman

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Umbrella Academy
Tag: netflix
Umbrella Academy Netflix
First Umbrella Academy reviews speak of a very weird, very refreshing superhero series
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Gerard Way
Tag: SDCC 2017
Gerard Way, Umbrella Academy, Young Animal
Gerard Way on Young Animal/DCU Crossover and Umbrella Academy TV Series
Aaron Sagers
Jul 23, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Fabio Moon
Tag: Gabriel Ba
how-to-talk-to-girls-at-parties.jpg
Fábio Moon and Gabriel Bá on adapting Neil Gaiman, more Casanova and Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion
Ernie Estrella
Aug 30, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
Tag: netflix
Ellen Page Pogo The Umbrella Academy Netflix
Listen to Gerard Way's cover of 'Hazy Shade of Winter' for Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0