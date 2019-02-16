WATCH: The Umbrella Academy cast reacts to the first two episodes

It’s been a long strange road for The Umbrella Academy’s new live-action TV series on Netflix. But it’s appropriate, because it’s a very strange comic book series! Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s initial Umbrella Academy story, "Apocalypse Suite," debuted in 2007, and it took over a decade to get an adaptation made. Now that it’s here, SYFY WIRE took the opportunity to talk to The Umbrella Academy cast about the first two episodes of the series. And they told us about the first time they came together for a scene. It was the funeral for their adoptive father, but the conditions were so rough that the cast could barely concentrate.

“That funeral scene, for a start, we were shooting that in -17, so it was pretty cold,” said Tom Hopper.

“And fake rain,” added Emmy Raver-Lampman. “So there wasn’t a lot of talking going on off set, because the cameras would cut and we just dispersed into the warmest corner we could find.”

Raver-Lampman went on to tell us that the cast took over ten hours to film the scene in which Luther accuses the rest of his family of killing their father. That helped shape the character dynamics between the core cast. According to series showrunner, Steve Blackman, this was one of the reasons he was attracted to the show.

“I was drawn to the dysfunctional nature of the family,” noted Blackman. “I loved the scenes where they’re returned just after a funeral and they’re strangers in the house they grew up in. I could relate to that. Those were the pieces that were most important and really drove that pilot along.”

Additionally, Cameron Britton gave us his insight into Hazel, the time traveling partner of Mary J. Blige’s Cha-Cha, who can’t quite come to terms with who and what he really is.

Finally, Ellen Page and Aidan Gallagher shared their insights into Vanya’s reunion with Number Five. Gallagher and Robert Sheehan also told us about Number Five and Klaus’ big scene together. But to get all of those details, you’ll have to watch the entire video! Then leave a comment below!