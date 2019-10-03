Latest Stories

Wesley Snipes
Tag: Movies
Wesley Snipes' Black Panther would’ve been 'the way the comic book was'
Bloodshot Action Figure 3
Tag: Movies
Vin Diesel (action figure) debuts first Bloodshot look at NYCC
The King's Man
Tag: Movies
20th Century Fox brings Free Guy and The King's Man to NYCC 2019 with new footage and Ryan Reynolds
TITANS_ROBIN
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Nightwing flying to Titans Season 2; Avengers enter the VR Void; more

Watching Watchmen: Facts And Fan Theories | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Watching the Watchmen: What we want (and don't want) from the HBO series

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 3, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Who watches the Watchmen? We will be when the series premieres on HBO on Sunday, October 20, and as fans of Alan Moore's groundbreaking comic and fans (with reservations) of director Zack Snyder's 2009 film adaptation, we've got some hopes, expectations ... and a few red flags.

How will the series handle violence? Will it look "cool" like in Snyder's film (hopefully not), or be portrayed via a critical and cautionary eye like in Moore's comic? Will it deliver the graphic novel's hard-hitting social commentary regarding vigilantism, political and sociological unrest, the idea of 'heroism,' and more?

And, most importantly, will it just try to be its own thing and not try to be an exact replica of its source material?

So many questions. Watch below (or above).

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Watchmen

