Watching the Watchmen: What we want (and don't want) from the HBO series

Who watches the Watchmen? We will be when the series premieres on HBO on Sunday, October 20, and as fans of Alan Moore's groundbreaking comic and fans (with reservations) of director Zack Snyder's 2009 film adaptation, we've got some hopes, expectations ... and a few red flags.

How will the series handle violence? Will it look "cool" like in Snyder's film (hopefully not), or be portrayed via a critical and cautionary eye like in Moore's comic? Will it deliver the graphic novel's hard-hitting social commentary regarding vigilantism, political and sociological unrest, the idea of 'heroism,' and more?

And, most importantly, will it just try to be its own thing and not try to be an exact replica of its source material?

So many questions. Watch below (or above).