Exclusive clip from anime 'Weathering With You' will surely brighten up your day

Last week, GKIDS Films announced the all-star voice cast for its English-language dub of Weathering With You, the latest anime effort from acclaimed writer director Makoto Shinkai (Your Name).

With such well-known talents as Alison Brie (Community), Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Riz Ahmed (Venom), American audiences will now get to experience the heartfelt story of a mysterious girl, Hina (Ashley Boettcher), who can influence the weather with her mind.

As luck would have it, SYFY WIRE was able to get its hands on an exclusively sunny clip from the English-language version of the film. In this beautifully-animated first look, our main character, Hodaka (Brandon Engman), learns of Hina's special, meteorological power atop a rainy rooftop in Tokyo.

Take a look below:

Video of Weathering With You [Official Clip #2, English Dub - GKIDS] - January 15

Emeka Guindo, Vinnie Penna, Mike Pollock, and Barbara Goodson also lend their voiceover abilities to the North American version.

Japan's top film at the box office for 2019, Weathering With You is also the country's selection for Best International Feature at this year's Academy Awards. Japan hasn't submitted an animated feature in this category since Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in the late '90s.

Both the Japanese and English-language versions of Weathering With You will rain down upon American theaters everywhere this Friday, Jan. 17. Special fan screenings through Fathom Events are being held this Wednesday (Jan. 15) and Thursday (Jan. 16).

A live-action adaptation of the movie is currently in the works from producer J.J. Abrams.