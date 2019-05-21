HBO programming president explains what's to come in Westworld Season 3

Just before the final episode of Game of Thrones aired Sunday night, HBO slipped in a teaser for the upcoming third season of Westworld. To say things looked a bit different this time around would be an understatement.

While the trailer focused on Aaron Paul's new character, it was noticeably void of any robot cowboys or any other elaborate theme parks that the series has shown glimpses of in the past. In fact, the only thing connecting it to the prior seasons was Evan Rachel Wood's Delores, who shows up at the very end clad in modern attire.

In an interview with Deadline, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said that the new season is "not so much of a reboot," but will be following a new storytelling path.

"At the end of the [second] season, Dolores was going off. So it was a little bit of a tease to see what the world might look like," Bloys explained. "All I will say is, it still has robots in it but it’s not so much a reboot as it is following the characters."

Bloys' comments seem to infer that we won't see much of the theme parks themselves, which makes sense, given the massive fallout of last season's finale, but this is a world where highly developed robots live among us. Oftentimes completely undetected.

In the teaser itself, there is at least one robot other than Dolores, who's spotted in what looks like a lunch break on a construction site alongside Paul's character. It's also implied that Paul will play a lowly blue-collar worker, possibly at Delos, who's not above pulling the occasional robbery.

It's still not clear how this will all shake out, but we have plenty of time to speculate before Westworld Season 3 premieres sometime in 2020 on HBO.