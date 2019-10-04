Latest Stories

What's Going Con? NYCC 2019 Day 1 recap

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 4, 2019

Hey all you geeks, nerds, and Comic Con fans! Did you want nothing more than to go to New York Comic Con on Day 1 but weren't able to make it?

Or did you get in line for the bathroom at 10AM and realize that it was 10PM by the time you got to the front and missed everything?

Well check out the first of SYFY WIRE's Brian Silliman's daily recap of New York Comic Con for everything you missed on Day 1.

Want more Con? It's on, baby!

Get the latest episodes of SYFY WIRE From the Con below!

