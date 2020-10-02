When Star Wars Rebels brought back Mortis and introduced time travel [Jabba the Pod 3.13]

Did Star Wars Rebels go gently into that good galactic night in the last couple of episodes before its finale? No it did not — it did the exact opposite.

Just in case the death of a lead character and force sensitive space wolves weren't enough for you, the episodes "Wolves and a Door" and "A World Between Worlds" came along. Not only do they give us a wicked space archeologist played by Malcolm McDowell, they also bring back the Mortis storyline from Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as Ahsoka Tano.

Also there's time travel.

For the first canonical time in any Star Wars project, time travel is a thing here. It's not because of a machine, or a sentient blue box. It comes to us in the form of a liminal space (thanks Caitlin) known as the World Between Worlds. In this place within the cosmic force, all of Star Wars is happening at once.

It's a crazy concept which shouldn't work, but it does, because... Dave Filoni. Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod have a lot to say about all of this and more! Join Brian, Caitlin (she of the liminal space knowledge) and Matt as they go through it all, and also discuss the trending of Ezra, Star Wars: Squadrons, and more. Get liminal right here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

