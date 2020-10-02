Who Won the Week: A chat about The Craft

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Join us for a jam-packed nostalgia episode where Jackie Jennings will be joined by friend of the pod and SYFY WIRE producer Erin Locascio to talk about cult classic The Craft and all the ways that possessing magical powers as a teenager could lead to some pretty gnarly consequences. We also touch base with news editor Alexis Loinaz to hear about even more Spider-Man movies coming to the big screen in the not-too-distant future.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to follow on Amazon Music.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.