Rush drummer Neil Peart
Who Won the Week Ep. 214: Dracula, Doctor Strange, Doctor Who

Adam Swiderski
theblerdgurl_karama_syfy
Karama Horne
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Jan 10, 2020

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots of things that begin with "D" this week. Like your old friend "D," aka Dracula, who has a new series on Netflix. Also, Scott Derrickson (another "D"!) will no longer be directing the Doctor Strange sequel. We've also got some scoops from the Doctor Who red carpet and some new trailers for Birds of Prey (a DC movie), The New Mutants (starring Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar), and Locke & Key (starring Darby Stanchfield). Dig it! Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

