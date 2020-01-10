Who Won the Week Ep. 214: Dracula, Doctor Strange, Doctor Who

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots of things that begin with "D" this week. Like your old friend "D," aka Dracula, who has a new series on Netflix. Also, Scott Derrickson (another "D"!) will no longer be directing the Doctor Strange sequel. We've also got some scoops from the Doctor Who red carpet and some new trailers for Birds of Prey (a DC movie), The New Mutants (starring Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar), and Locke & Key (starring Darby Stanchfield). Dig it! Join us.

