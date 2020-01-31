Latest Stories

Everybody's Freaking Out About 1/31
Tag: Movies
Everybody's Freaking Out About: Han is back! And two Doctor Who shocks!
Killadelphia
Tag: Comics
Indie Comics Spotlight: Killadelphia is Rodney Barnes' ode to Dracula and The Wire
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Prudence and Ambrose are CAOS couple style goals
Fast & Furious 9
Tag: Movies
Vin Diesel meets his long lost brother John Cena in first trailer for Fast & Furious 9
The Good Place 413 Whenever You're Ready
More info i
Credit: NBC
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week Ep. 217: The Good Place, Doctor Who, Arrow

Presenters
theblerdgurl_karama_syfy
Karama Horne
Screen Shot 2019-08-28 at 11.13.11 AM
Ben Fullon
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Jan 31, 2020

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week. The Good Place is over. Arrow is over. And Doctor Who … well, apparently that's just getting started! Also, more Transformers on the way. Join us as we close the first month of the new decade.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: The Good Place
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Transformers

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker