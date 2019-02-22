More Podcasts

Who Won the Week episode 168
Who Won the Week Episode 168: Black Panther, How to Train Your Dragon, Ghostbusters
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 6: 'Stigmata Martyr'
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 7: Michael Malarkey and Neal McDonough face-off in 'The Scoutmaster'
Battlestar Galacticast Episode 11: Remembering 'Flesh and Bone'
Who Won the Week episode 168

Who Won the Week Episode 168: Black Panther, How to Train Your Dragon, Ghostbusters

Dany Roth
Adam Swiderski
Karama Horne
Feb 22, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week's discussion topics include the lasting influence of Marvel's Black Panther a year after its theatrical release; the latest (and last?) installment of the How to Train Your Dragon series; and the ongoing problematic fandom of Ghostbusters.

Listen below!

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek!

