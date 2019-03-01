More Podcasts

Who Won the Week Episode 169
Who Won the Week Episode 169: Oscars 2019, Captain Marvel vs. Rotten Tomatoes, trailer roundup
Forgotten Women of Genre: Melissa Mathison
SYFY Wire Fangrrls present: Forgotten Women of Genre
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 7: 'Rise Above'
Dany Roth
Adam Swiderski
Karama Horne
Mar 1, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week's discussion topics include this year's Oscar wins (three for Black Panther; one for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse); Rotten Tomatoes removing a user feature upon the aftermath of Captain Marvel trolling; a whole bunch of new trailers (including one for Dark Phoenix); and more.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

