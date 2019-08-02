Latest Stories

Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw
Credit: Universal Pictures
Who Won the Week Episode 191: Runaways/Cloak & Dagger crossover; Robert Picardo joins Picard; Hobbs & Shaw

Presenters
Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
Aug 2, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week. The worlds of Marvel's Runaways and Cloak & Dagger are colliding. An old Star Trek alum is joining the cast of Picard. And things are all Fast & Furious in movie theaters once again with the premiere of Hobbs & Shaw. Join us.

Listen below.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

