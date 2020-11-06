Who Won the Week: Spooky Sounds

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

We podcasters are big fans of audio, so much that our guest this week is freelance writer and sound engineer, Kristina Manente. She does a fantastic job of delving into the world of audio and provides tips for those interested in the audio field. Also joining us this week is Alexis Loinaz as we discuss the top geek news for the week. Take a quick and well-deserved breather from politics and listen to this week's episode of Who Won the Week!

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.