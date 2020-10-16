Who Won the Week: The Boys Season 2 finale

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week, Jackie Jennings sits down with SYFY WIRE producer Juan Cadavid to talk about the mind-blowing season finale of The Boys, but not before getting into some of the news of the week with news editor Alexis Loinaz.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to follow on Amazon Music.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.