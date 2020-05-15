Latest Stories

Black Widow
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney
Who Won the Week: Vampire Chronicles, Charlie Cox as Superman, and MCU Fatigue?

SYFY WIRE Staff
May 15, 2020
Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week: HBO Max is set to join The Streaming Wars, Ryan Murphy is ready to tell some American Horror Stories (plural!), Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles is going to become a TV series, and more! Also, is the delay of Black Widow actually a very good thing for the all-encompassing Marvel Cinematic Universe? Join Jackie Jennings and friends with Who Won the Week!

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

