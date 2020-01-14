WIRE Buzz: Krasinski teases A Quiet Place trilogy; Fantasy Island pics show killer vacation; more

The sequel to A Quiet Place is about two months away from opening in theaters, but writer/director John Krasinski is already fielding questions about a third entry in the series.

“I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in II that not only explain more about I, but would allow for more mythology,” Krasinski recent said during an interview with Total Film. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

Picking up just mere moments after the first movie, Part II follows Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt, the director's actual wife) and her two grown children (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) as they venture out into the monster-infested world and meet other human survivors played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Video of A Quiet Place Part II - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

"If I could think of a way to continue this world as elegantly as people deserve, because they gave me their trust in watching this movie and loving this movie as much as they did? Sure. But if you’re asking: do I think I could just do a third one, to just do a third one? No way," added Krasinski during his Total Film chat.

A Quiet Place Part II tip-toes into theaters on Friday, March 20.

It's time to sit in a beach chair, relax, and serenely enjoy five new production stills from Jeff Wadlow's upcoming horror adaptation of Fantasy Island. Despite the warm and tropical setting, it doesn't look our characters are having much of an enjoyable vacation.

Written by Wadlow, Chris Roach, and Jillian Jacobs, the film puts a dark spin on the '70s-era TV show about an island that grants the dearest wishes of its visitors for an ironic price. Taking over for Ricardo Montalbán, Michael Peña (Ant-Man) plays Mr. Roarke, the enigmatic MC of the island.

Credit: Columbia Pictures/Blumhouse

Credit: Columbia Pictures/Blumhouse

Credit: Columbia Pictures/Blumhouse

Credit: Columbia Pictures/Blumhouse

Credit: Columbia Pictures/Blumhouse

The movie also stars Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker.

Fantasy Island will begin to lounge in theaters, coconut drink in hand, on Friday, Feb. 14. It has been rated PG-13 "for violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language," per FilmRatings.com.

To help drum up excitement for Cate Shortland's Black Widow spinoff film this May, Marvel has announced that it will be publishing three new comics that feature characters from the movie. However, it should be noted that these books (out in April) aren't direct MCU tie-in projects.

The first is Black Widow: Widow's Sting #1 by Ralph Macchio and Simone Buonfantino. The story begins when a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent sent to investigate the Maggia boss known as Silvermane goes missing. Natasha Romanoff is called in and the conspiracy she "will uncover is far deadlier than any of them realized," says the official synopsis.

Check out the cover by Ema Luppachino below:

Credit: Marvel Comics

The next comic is Taskmaster #1 by Jed MacKay (Black Cat) and Alessandro Vitti (Secret Warriors). Centering on the big bad villain we will see in the Black Widow film, the book begins with Taskmaster murdering Maria Hill! "Or at least that’s what the whole world thinks," reads the description. "Now the greatest spies in the business are hunting him down and won’t stop until Taskmaster is dead or clears his own name!"

Here's the cover drawn by Valerio Giangiordano:

Credit: Marvel Comics

Last, but not least, we have Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova #1 by Devin Grayson and Michele Bandini. This comic focuses on two of Russia's biggest superheroes within the Marvel Universe. In fact, Grayson actually co-created Belova with J.G. Jones.

"Yelena has spent years trying to figure out who she is," says the synopsis. "Once she thought the Black Widow mantle was her destiny, but fate had other plans. Now the past is catching up with her — and with Alexi Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian! Alexi has worn many titles, including husband to Natasha, but while the Widow played her avenging games, the Red Guardian waited in the shadows. Now a new day is dawning — and this time, no one will stand in his way."

The cover by Mike McKone can be glimpsed below:

Credit: Marvel Comics

In the upcoming movie, Yelena and Red Guardian are played by Florence Pugh (Midsommar) and David Harbour (Stranger Things) respectively.

Aside from these comics, Marvel also announced new April releases for X-Men, Deadpool, and Runaways. There's even a helpful guide on how to read Marvel Comics the right way by Christopher Hastings and Scott Koblish.

Black Widow opens in theaters everywhere on Friday, May 1.