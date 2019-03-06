WIRE Buzz: Brian K. Vaughan to write live-action Gundam film; more

Brian K. Vaughan is on board to adapt a mecha anime series into a live-action film; an Eternal Sunshine-meets-Blindness high-concept sci-fi film has found its leading couple; and the Suspiria remake is getting remade into a clothing line in this edition of WIRE Buzz.

First up, Deadline has revealed that Y: The Last Man and Runaways writer Brian K. Vaughan has been selected to write that live-action feature film adaptation of Gundam that Legendary Entertainment announced last summer.

The film, based on the 40-year-old mecha anime and science fiction media franchise, is being produced by Legendary along with original franchise creator Sunrise. Vaughan will also serve as executive producer.

It was announced in December that Vaughan had inked an overall deal with Legendary to adapt several of his comics for the screen and also produce original projects for the company.

Y: The Last Man, by Vaughan and Pia Guerra, is getting made into a live-action series called Y for FX. Vaughan serves as an executive producer for the upcoming series.

Up next, Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) and Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) have been cast in the high-concept sci-fi love story Little Fish. Per The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, the film centers around a young married couple who have to fight to keep their love alive amidst a mysterious pandemic that’s erasing people’s memories.

Chad Hartigan (Morris from America, This is Martin Bonner) is directing, with Mattson Tomlin writing the script (adapted from an original short story by Aja Gabel).

Raul Castillo and Soko are also joining the cast. Production begins shooting this month.

And finally, hey, did you watch the recent remake of Suspiria and think: “This movie is great, but I wish I could wear it?” Well, you’re in luck, because the clothing brand Undercover has unveiled the “Suspirium” collection, a line of coats, skirts and dresses inspired by the trippy horror film.

The collection features memorable images from Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 film printed on them, as well as pictures of stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Mia Goth, bringing a whole new meaning to the standard red-carpet question of, “who are you wearing?”

Check out the photos from Undercover’s Instagram page:

The collection was created by Jun Takahashi.

There’s no word on where, when or how to buy any of these items of clothing on its website, but IndieWire is saying this is part of its fall collection, so we’re guessing they’ll be available later this year.