WIRE Buzz: Doctor Who finale preview, Locke & Key-Sandman crossover, more

With humanity facing near-certain extinction, leave it to the good Doctor to come to the rescue.

A clip of Doctor Who's epic two-part season finale has just hit the web, courtesy of EW.com. And by the looks of things, Jodi Whitaker's time-traveling hero has her work cut out for her rallying a large band of human refugees being hunted by the Cybermen, the sci-fi series classic cyborg villain.

Video of FIRST LOOK: Episode 9 | Ascension of the Cybermen | Doctor Who: Series 12

The scene in question is from this Sunday's first installment, an episode titled "Ascension of the Cybermen" airing on BBC America. It finds the Cybermen ships locating some of the survivors from the air when suddenly the Doctor materializes out of nowhere offering much-needed hope.

"Don't worry about where we're from. Concentrate on how we can help," she tells them.

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall teased the action-adventure adventure earlier this week as an "emotional and narrative rollercoaster – for the characters and the audience." He also promised the final episode will provide answers while posing new questions "in true Doctor Who style" and praised Whitaker for delivering a "blistering performance" that'll have viewers feeling "wrung out" and leave them "open-mouthed."

The universe is big but miracles do happen!

Credit: IDW Comics

Meanwhile in comic book land, IDW Publishing has dropped some big news: Joe Hill's acclaimed horror series Locke & Key will be mixing it up with DC Comic's Sandman Universe as part of a major crossover event this October.

The mash up, dubbed Locke & Key: Hell & Gone – A Sandman Universe, is the brainchild of Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez with IDW declaring, "If you think you can unlock the gates of hell and just invite yourself in, you must be dreaming."

Locke & Key, which has been adapted into a hit streaming series for Netflix, centers on the three Locke siblings, Tyler, Kinsey and Bode, as they go to live in their murdered father's mysterious old manor called Keyhouse and discover all is not what it seems. Aside from disembodied voices, the kids begin uncovering the house's dark secrets – including a demon named dodge and magical keys leading to another dimension.

The crossover is fitting considering DC's Sandman Universe -- which was created by fellow scribe Neil Gaiman to mark the 30th anniversary of The Sandman and 25th anniversary of DC Vertigo -- traverses similar horror genre terrain.

Video of Batman Ninja: Tony Hale, Ponytails, Fights And A Joker With Lots Of Teeth | SYFY WIRE

If our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man can take flight on Broadway (remember Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark), why not… the Batman?

Indeed, Gotham's favorite son is headed for the boards… but instead of the bright lights of New York City's Great White Way, the Dark Knight will be hitting the stage in Japan in Batman Ninja, a live theatrical production based on the 2018 Warner Bros. superhero anime film.

According to tweet from Warner Japan linking to the official website, previews kick off October 3 at Tokyo's Shinjuku Theater Moliere with the curtain officially rising on October 10 and the show running through December 31.

Producer Office Endless has yet to announce the cast. But fans of the Caped Crusader can likely look forward to a production that draws inspiration from Batman Ninja's plot which focused on Batman and Joker's neverending war, only throw in some Samurai henchmen, a sexy Catwoman, a sumo Bane, and our masked vigilante learning the ways of the ninja.

Be sure and buy the Joker "Folding Fan" on your way out!