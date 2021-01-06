WIRE Buzz: Doom Patrol Season 3 filming; Solar Opposites' Season 2 tease; The Night trailer

Looks like Doom Patrol is back at work to awkwardly save the world for a third time. Months after the fan-favorite now-HBO Max show received a green light for its third season, the show is now heading into production. The news was revealed courtesy of an image Thom Williams, the stunt coordinator on the series, posted on Instagram of him and his stunt crew wearing masks and maintaining a good amount of space from each other.

"Are we about to drop the most awesome socially distant album in history?!" read Williams' caption on the post. "No. We tried and none of us can sing worth a shit, so I guess we’ll just go film some season 3 of @dcdoompatrol."

Season 2 of the show saw the ragtag group of unlikely heroes once again attempt to save the world. Following their defeat of Mr. Nobody, they were all forced to reckon with the Chief's (Timothy Dalton) betrayal and confront the pain of their own pasts so they could come together as a team again. They also had to deal with the team's latest addition: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), the Chief's daughter, who may bring about the end of the world. (So, you know, no pressure!)

The cast also includes Brendan Fraser (Robot Man), Matt Bomer (Negative Man), Diane Guerrero (Crazy Jane), April Bowlby (Elasti-Woman), and Joivan Wade (Cyborg). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jeremy Carver, Chris Dingess, and Geoff Johns all serve as executive producers.

No release date has been set yet.

Next up, the accidental invasion of Earth continues on Solar Opposites, as can be seen below in the red band teaser trailer Hulu released to announce the premiere date of Season 2.

As the brief clip reveals, the four aliens currently trapped on Earth — Korvo, Yumyulack, Terry, and Jesse — will have barely made any headway leaving the planet, which only frustrates Korvo further, as they remain stuck in their home of suburban America.

Video of Solar Opposites Season 2 Teaser | Red Band | Hulu

Created by Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks), the animated series features the voice talents of Roiland himself, as well as Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), and Mary Mack, each of whom voices one of the four main aliens currently besotted with and frustrated with humanity.

Season 2 of Solar Opposites flies onto Hulu on March 26.

And finally, picking a good hotel is no laughing matter — just ask the Torrance family! Unfortunately for Babak and Neda Naderi and their one-year-old daughter, this is a lesson the small Iranian family did not learn as they end up checking in to the first hotel they find one night: Hotel Normandie.

But as the trailer for The Night (below) reveals, their stay in the largely empty hotel is going to be far from smooth, as all manners of things that go bump in the night keep interrupting their rest and unsettling both them and their child. And soon, it appears to be a fight for their lives as they attempt to escape the horror.

Video of The Night - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Midnight

Directed by Kourosh Ahari, The Night is the first U.S.-produced film to receive a license for theatrical release in Iran since the revolution. Niousha Noor and Shahab Hosseini (A Separation) both star.

Like many studios going into 2021, IFC Midnight is releasing the horror flick on VOD and digital platforms, as well as in theaters where available on Jan. 29.