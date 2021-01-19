WIRE Buzz: Fangoria launches entertainment studio; Titans finds its Barbara Gordon; and Jurassic World

Fangoria, one of the most prominent horror magazines since the late 1970s, has officially launched an entertainment studio with the purpose of developing projects rooted in the worlds of film, television, and podcasting. According to the release "Fangoria Studios will draw upon the Fangoria brands, which use the "Fangoria, Starlog and Gorezone brands with an eye towards developing a slate of sci-fi and horror projects with global appeal." The new endeavor will be managed by Circle of Confusion (The Matrix, John Wick, The Walking Dead).

"We're incredibly excited to begin a new chapter of our 40-plus year old brands to launch Fangoria Studios with our partners at Circle of Confusion. As filmmakers ourselves, our commitment is to expand genre across the world. We want to share original stories with audiences both domestically and internationally," owners Tara Ansley (CEO of Wanderwall Entertainment) and Abhi Goel (a well-known entrepreneur with an eye for emerging technologies) said in a statement.

Here's the official logo:

Credit: Fangoria Studios

Ansley and Goel bought Fangoria last summer, announcing their intention to mine the publication's long-running IPs, as well as work with "new and diverse creators."

“These brands have been a foundational force in genre entertainment for decades, and have inspired, influenced, and shaped generations of filmmakers, writers, actors, and fans — ourselves included," Ansley told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We will continue to honor Fangoria's unparalleled legacy as we propel a future wave of talent and storytellers with an invigorating production and editorial slate that showcases the array of talent representative of our expansive community."

"There could not be a better time to propel these brands to exciting, culturally diverse new heights," added Goel. "Not only are we forging into tantalizing new territories, but we are paving the way for global creators to share their varied heritages and perspectives in never-before-seen storylines that will leave genre fans hungry for more."

Phil Nobile Jr. and Meredith Borders continue to serve as the magazine's editor-in-chief and managing editor respectively.

Barbara Gordon will appear in Season 3 of Titans, but there's a catch: she won't be Batgirl.

Variety confirms that actress/singer/podcaster Savannah Welch has been tapped to play a version of Barbara who serves as the police commissioner of Gotham City (following in her father's footsteps, of course). Keeping in line with the continuity established by The Killing Joke, Season 3 Barbara is wheelchair-bound, paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by the Joker years before. As such, she's closer to the character's post-Batgirl persona known as "Oracle."

Her relationship with Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) is described as "combative," while her connection to Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) is "complicated." When Grayson shows back up in Gotham, their romance is rekindled and a new crime-fighting partnership begins to take shape.

Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Unofficially Unlimited, LLC & DC Comics

Titans is now an HBO Max exclusive, but there's no word on when Season 3 is scheduled to debut on the WarnerMedia platform. Barbara is just one of the classic members of DC's Bat-Family making their debut in the show's third outing. For example, Jason Todd (Curran Walters) will make the transformation from Robin into Red Hood.

With Season 2 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous just a few days away, Colin Trevorrow sat down with Entertainment Weekly and teased how the animated series can (and will) tie into the third Jurassic World film: Dominion.

"This season — and if we're granted further opportunities to tell the story that we have [in Season 3] — will keep weaving in to the larger story and really inform some things, even in Dominion that will connect to discoveries made that I'm really excited about," he said.

Video of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Trevorrow, who executive produces the animated Netflix series alongside Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall, is returning to the director's chair for Dominion, working off a screenplay he wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). The threequel is going to be an all-out treat for longtime fans of the Jurassic franchise because Trevorrow is bringing back the original trio of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). For the director, Dominion was a "culmination of one story that's been told" and the chance to put a neat bow on the first three films.

"When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached," he explained "But this trilogy is not that way. It's very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this."

Season 2 of Camp Cretaceous drops onto Netflix this Friday, Jan. 22. Dominion hits theaters next summer on June 10, 2022.