WIRE Buzz: Free Guy levels up new pics; Superman and Lois casts villain; Frozen II docuseries

Immerse yourself in the world of Free Guy with some brand-new production stills from the upcoming comedy-adventure flick directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds. Set in an open world video game — think Fortnite meets Grand Theft Auto — the film revolves around a bank teller NPC named Guy (played with wide-eyed naïveté by Reynolds) who gains self-awareness and begins to test his strengths within the virtual world.

"If you mastered the rules of that game, then you would become limitless," Levy said at New York Comic Con last year. “The movie is very much the journey of the innocent in a deeply cynical world."

The images show off some action-packed scenes from the movie, as well as the on-set camaraderie enjoyed by Levy and his ensemble cast of A-listers. Speaking of which, the supporting characters are played by Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, and Taika Waititi.



While Reynolds has found immense success and popularity with the Deadpool franchise, he's said multiple times this year that Free Guy is the best thing he's ever done as an actor. He loved it so much, in fact, that's he's re-teaming with Levy for a time-traveling project entitled Our Name is Adam.

Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, Free Guy presses play in theaters Friday, Dec. 11.

Superman & Lois, one of The CW's post-Arrow DC series, has found a villain in the form of All American's Wolé Parks, Deadline reported today. Per the report, Parks will be occupying the role of The Stranger, "a mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman."

Sounds like Lex Luthor has some serious competition.

Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are both reprising their Supergirl roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the show, which was ordered to series back in January. Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin are playing the main characters' two children: Jonathan (named for Pa Kent, of course) and Jordan.

Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane, Lois' dad), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang, an old friend of Clark's), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing, Lana's husband), and Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cushing, Lana and Kyle's daughter) have also been cast.

Todd Helbing (previous showrunner on The Flash) is writing and executive producing. Filming for the first 13 episodes is set to begin once film and TV sets can be deemed safe in the age of coronavirus.

Disney+ is heading into the unknown with a docuseries about the making of Frozen II. According to the synopsis, the project to document the animated sequel's progress began less than a year before the movie hit theaters (where it brought in over $1 billion worldwide).

The six episodes follow co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck; producer Peter Del Vecho; songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; cast members — Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias), Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna) — and the artists/technicians at Disney Animation "as they race against time to finish the film, with both creative breakthroughs and frustrations along the way."

All episodes will be available to stream Friday, June 26.

In the meantime, here's a heartfelt musical number from Olaf:

And if that wasn't enough, check out some behind-the-scenes images from the docuseries in the gallery below.