Latest Stories

Robin #126, cover art by Damion Scott and Guy Major
Tag: Fangrrls
Looking back at Stephanie Brown's time as Robin
Jurassic Park
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jurassic World: Dominion's Sam Neill talks delay; Creepshow S2 sneak peek; more
Arrow finale
Tag: TV
Arrow's original ending planned to have Oliver's death inspire Batman
locke1
Tag: TV
Netflix officially unlocks a second season of gothic hit Locke and Key
GI Joe Hasbro
More info i
Credit: Hasbro
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Hasbro drops full G.I. Joe episodes for free; Birds of Prey sandwich recipe; more

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 30, 2020

You can join the fight against Cobra with entire episodes of vintage G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Did we mention that it's free of charge?

In an effort to make this period of self-isolation a little more enjoyable, Hasbro released the first 15 entries of the classic animated series that ran between 1983 to 1986.

As /FILM points out, it's a mystery if more episodes will be made available on Hasbro's YouTube channel, or if the first 15 are merely a way to get fans to buy the box set of all 95 installments.

Check out the very first episode below:

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero was developed by Ron Friedman, a writer for a number of other famous animated projects like the Marvel shows produced around Iron Man and the Fantastic Four. In addition, he penned the screenplay for 1986's The Transformers: The Movie.

Whatever the case, the franchise returns to the big screen this fall with Paramount's live-action Snake Eyes movie directed by Robert Schwentke. The film is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 23.

Is a Gotham City cop ruining your daily breakfast run at the local bodega? Skip going outdoors (seriously, stay at home) and make Harley Quinn's favorite egg sandwich from the comfort of your own kitchen.

To celebrate Birds of Prey hitting VOD a little earlier than planned, Bruno Oliver (who played the minor character of Sal in the DCEU film) made a recipe video for said sandwich. The great thing about the it is that you only need six simple ingredients: butter, eggs, bacon, cheese (American is the way to go), bread (preferably ciabatta), and hot sauce. Armed with those everyday supplies, you too can start the day like one of Gotham's most deranged characters.

Watch below:

In the movie, Harley (played by Margot Robbie) is about to enjoy her egg sandwich (constructed to Barry White's "I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby") before she tragically drops it due to the fact that Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) leads her on a merry chase.

With over 80 onscreen credits to his name, Oliver is also known for appearing in Strange Angel, American Horror Story, and the 1997 Blade Runner video game.

With Fast & Furious 9 delayed until next spring, you're gonna need something to occupy your mind. LEGO is here to help with a 1,077-piece replica of Dominic Toretto's famous 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. The set comes with some realistic details, including a pop-up hood that has a V8 engine within.

"The high-octane action of the Fast & Furious franchise has captured the hearts and imaginations of petrol-heads the world over," Samuel Tacchi, the set's designer said in a statement. "We want to inspire people of all ages to explore their creativity through building whatever their passion is, and we know fans of LEGO Technic and the blockbuster franchise love cool cars and adrenaline-fueled fun."

Lego Fast & Furious car

Credit: LEGO/Universal

Lego Fast & Furious car

Credit: Lego/Universal

"Brought together by that same passion, we worked really closely with the Universal team to bring Dom’s Dodge Charger to life in the most minute detail to inspire Fast & Furious fans and LEGO Technic builders around the world," Tacchi added.

You can pre-order the replica today or simply buy it Monday, April 27.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: G.I. Joe
Tag: Hasbro
Tag: Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Tag: Fast & Furious
Tag: LEGO

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker