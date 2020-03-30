WIRE Buzz: Hasbro drops full G.I. Joe episodes for free; Birds of Prey sandwich recipe; more

You can join the fight against Cobra with entire episodes of vintage G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Did we mention that it's free of charge?

In an effort to make this period of self-isolation a little more enjoyable, Hasbro released the first 15 entries of the classic animated series that ran between 1983 to 1986.

As /FILM points out, it's a mystery if more episodes will be made available on Hasbro's YouTube channel, or if the first 15 are merely a way to get fans to buy the box set of all 95 installments.

Check out the very first episode below:

Video of &#039;The Cobra Strikes&#039; The M.A.S.S. Device Pt. 1 | G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero was developed by Ron Friedman, a writer for a number of other famous animated projects like the Marvel shows produced around Iron Man and the Fantastic Four. In addition, he penned the screenplay for 1986's The Transformers: The Movie.

Whatever the case, the franchise returns to the big screen this fall with Paramount's live-action Snake Eyes movie directed by Robert Schwentke. The film is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 23.

Is a Gotham City cop ruining your daily breakfast run at the local bodega? Skip going outdoors (seriously, stay at home) and make Harley Quinn's favorite egg sandwich from the comfort of your own kitchen.

To celebrate Birds of Prey hitting VOD a little earlier than planned, Bruno Oliver (who played the minor character of Sal in the DCEU film) made a recipe video for said sandwich. The great thing about the it is that you only need six simple ingredients: butter, eggs, bacon, cheese (American is the way to go), bread (preferably ciabatta), and hot sauce. Armed with those everyday supplies, you too can start the day like one of Gotham's most deranged characters.

Watch below:

Video of How to Make Harley Quinn&#039;s Delicious Egg Sandwich From &#039;Birds of Prey&#039;

In the movie, Harley (played by Margot Robbie) is about to enjoy her egg sandwich (constructed to Barry White's "I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby") before she tragically drops it due to the fact that Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) leads her on a merry chase.

With over 80 onscreen credits to his name, Oliver is also known for appearing in Strange Angel, American Horror Story, and the 1997 Blade Runner video game.

With Fast & Furious 9 delayed until next spring, you're gonna need something to occupy your mind. LEGO is here to help with a 1,077-piece replica of Dominic Toretto's famous 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. The set comes with some realistic details, including a pop-up hood that has a V8 engine within.

"The high-octane action of the Fast & Furious franchise has captured the hearts and imaginations of petrol-heads the world over," Samuel Tacchi, the set's designer said in a statement. "We want to inspire people of all ages to explore their creativity through building whatever their passion is, and we know fans of LEGO Technic and the blockbuster franchise love cool cars and adrenaline-fueled fun."

Credit: LEGO/Universal

"Brought together by that same passion, we worked really closely with the Universal team to bring Dom’s Dodge Charger to life in the most minute detail to inspire Fast & Furious fans and LEGO Technic builders around the world," Tacchi added.

You can pre-order the replica today or simply buy it Monday, April 27.