WIRE Buzz: Gotham finale paws new Catwoman; IT first look; more

Another afternoon, another WIRE Buzz of genre development news. Today, we bring you casting and teaser news on Gotham's last episode ever, Warner Bros.' Pokemon: Detective Pikachu film, and a new superhero series coming to Netflix.

Fox's Gotham hired Banshee's Lili Simmons, to play an adult version of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the show's series finale. That's because the final episode will jump 10 years into the future, so we can finally get some grown-up Batman action.

Simmons will be briefly replacing Camren Bicondova, who has portrayed the younger version of the character since the show first launched on the airwaves in 2014.

"Playing Selina Kyle has taught me so much about myself and what it really means to stand firm and win life," Bicondova wrote in a larger heartfelt statement that you can read in the tweet below. "Thank you all for trusting me with her fragile indomitability, her witty comebacks, her ardent fight scenes, and her tasteful style — I’ve never held the opportunity slightly."

The final episode of the entire show, "The Beginning...," airs this Thursday evening on Fox at 8pm EST.

Warner Bros. celebrated Earth Day today with a small teaser for next month's Detective Pikachu, which highlights the beauty of the Pokemon universe with some help from Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World."

Ryan Reynolds (who voices the titular detective) shared the video on Twitter with the caption: "A little shot of wonderful for a weary world. #DetectivePikachu."

This teaser is interesting because it gives us a glimpse of Justice Smith's character, Tim Goodman, holding what looks to be an injured Pikachu in his arms. Fans of the original animated series may be reminded of the first-ever episode in which Ash Ketchum bonded with his own Pikachu (at first, very stubborn) after the electric mouse type was attacked and hurt by a pack of angry Spearows.

Detective Pikachu sleuths into theaters Friday, May 10.

Today, Netflix placed an order for Mama K's Team 4, an animated superhero series from Africa, Deadline writes.

Set in a futuristic version of Lusaka, Zambia, the series follows four teenage girls who are recruited to save the world by a retired secret agent.

“In creating a superhero show set in Lusaka, I hope to introduce the world to four strong African girls who save the day in their own fun and crazy way. Most importantly, I want to illustrate that anyone from anywhere can be a superhero,” creator Malenga Mulendema said in a statement published by Deadline.

Per the report, Netflix wants the show's writing staff to be made up of African women.

“In addition to giving African writers a global platform on which to be heard, we are excited to present this powerful and entertaining new animated series that brings Malenga’s incredible and unique vision to life on Netflix,” added vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb. “Mama K’s Team 4 has the potential to give a whole new generation of African children the opportunity to see themselves on-screen in the powerful, aspirational characters they look up to.”

To ring in James McAvoy's 40th birthday yesterday, director Andy Muschietti gave us our first look at the actor's adult version of Bill Denbrough in It: Chapter Two.

"A happy belated birthday to the great @jamesmcavoyrealdeal who will thrust his f-f-fists against anything that moves in September 6 #billdenbrough#itchapter2," wrote Muschietti, alluding to Denbrough's childhood lisp and the refrain he uses to help curtail it.

In the original novel by Stephen King, Bill outgrows the impediment, but finds that it begins to afflict him again when he returns to the town of Derry, which holds a powerful sway over him and the rest of the Losers Club. Maybe it has something to do with that murderous clown...

Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), and Andy Bean (Stan Uris) make up the rest of the adult Losers. Bill Skarsgård, however, returns to play Pennywise.

It: Chapter Two floats into theaters Sep. 6.