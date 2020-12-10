WIRE Buzz: Green Hornet movie stings writer David Koepp; new The Watch trailer; HBO's '30 Coins' trailer

Jurassic Park and Spider-Man writer David Koepp has been tapped to pen the screenplay for a Green Hornet and Kato movie, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. Produced by Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment, the project marks the first Green Hornet film since Michel Gondry's 2011 interpretation starring Seth Rogen and Jay Chou.

Koepp cleverly confirmed the news to SYFY WIRE via email, writing: "Now I just have to type it."

Amasia Entertainment acquired the worldwide rights to the classic IP earlier this year; the company was founded by Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant (former president of Marvel Studios). In addition to the big screen reboot, Amasia is also working on an animated series with Kevin Smith at the helm. It will be centered around the next generation of heroes: Green Hornet's son and Kato's daughter.

Over the summer, Koepp provided SYFY WIRE with an exclusive rundown of all the projects he is and isn't working on. Check that out right here.

As you wait for James Gunn to kick off production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, check out the gonzo, irreverent, and wacky trailer for The Watch, a new series inspired by Terry Pratchett's iconic Discworld novels. Written and showrun by Simon Allen, the show centers around The City Watch, a ragtag group of dysfunctional individuals who can barely look after themselves, let alone an entire city. Game of Thrones' Richard Dormer leads the cast as Sam Vimes, captain of the titular group.

The rest of its members include: the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi, I May Destroy You), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hugill, 1917), the mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett, Blood Drive) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent, Don't Forget the Driver). The Wire's Wendell Pierce voices an "idiosyncratic depiction of Death." Watching the latest batch of footage, you can tell that this project swings for the fences and throws everything at the wall to see if it sticks.

"The world that [Terry] wrote ... is so warped and upside down and off its axis," Allen said at NYCC back in October. "This city is ruled over by a dictator, who largely uses sarcasm more than anything else." Touching on how the rampant crime affects the protagonists, he said: "It pushes them further into the margins — it means they're impotent and can't do anything. The story is about how they fail and fumble and comedy their way through the margins of this world into the center. They begin to realize they can do more than just watch."

The cast also features: Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree) as Carcer Dun, a figure from Vimes' past; Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wayne, a talking sword; Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) as Lord Vetinari; and Bianca Simone Mannie (Homeland) as Wonse; James Fleet (Outlander) as The Archchancellor; Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl) as the voice of Sergeant Detritus; Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Dynasty) as Captain John Keel; Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones) as Inigo Skimmer, aka The Duke of Stab; Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) as Throat; and Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who) as Doctor Cruces.

The Watch premieres on BBC America Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at 8PM EST.

Is it possible to one-up the first Indiana Jones movie? HBO is trying its hardest with the official trailer for 30 Coins, a new Spanish language series about fighting the forces of evil. Eduard Fernández stars as Father Vergara, an exorcist who is dispatched by the Vatican to serve as a priest in a remote Spanish town. When demonic events begin to plague the town, Father Vergara will team up with local vet Elena (Megan Montaner) and mayor, Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), to repel the supernatural horrors that look like a marriage between the twisted imaginations of Guillermo del Toro and David Cronenberg.

Based on the new trailer, someone is looking to collect the 30 coins given to Judas after is betrayal of Jesus. Once in someone's possession, the coins become a more powerful weapon than the Ark of the Covenant. Tell that to Indy and Marion. Watch below:

Álex de la Iglesia (The Day of the Beast) directed the show, whose production took place in Spain, Rome, Paris, New York, Jerusalem, and Geneva. Álex de la Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría co-wrote the project, which was produced by de la Iglesia, Steve Matthews, Miguel Salvat and Antony Root, and Carolina Bang.

30 Coins will air its first two episodes back-to-back on HBO Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 9PM. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.