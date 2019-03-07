Latest Stories

WIRE Buzz: Jason Blum casts doubt on Happy Death Day 3; Cujo gets remastered trailer; more

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 7, 2019

By all accounts, Blumhouse's Happy Death Day series has been an unprecedented success. The first one grossed more than $125 million worldwide in 2017, roughly 25 times its budget of just under $5 million. The sequel, Happy Death Day 2U hit theaters last month and is up to about $75 million worldwide, raking in five times its budget of around $9 million. 

It seems like a third installment would be inevitable. However, during an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum responded directly to a question about whether or not we'll be getting a third installment of the Happy Death Day series. His answer wasn't exactly definitive, but it was... less than positive. 

Blum said a threequel to the Groundhog Day-esque slasher series was "not very [likely], but not impossible." 

Even though the sequel made its budget back (and then some), it was still a disappointing turnout for Universal, meaning another installment certainly won't be a priority for the studio. 

It's still disappointing news, especially since Christopher Landon, who directed the first two films, told Entertainment Weekly he already has a story for the third film in mind. 

Next up, Cujo's back with a brand new edition. The 1983 horror movie about a rabid dog gone berserk, based on Stephen King's 1981 novel, is getting an all-new remastered release on Blu-ray in the UK. You can get a glimpse of how the film will look in the trailer released earlier today. 

Of course, this new release will come loaded with all sorts of never-before-seen bonus features, including interviews with star Dee Wallace, composer Charles Bernstein, and an archival documentary on the film's production.

There's also a special limited edition, which will come with a hardbound case, a reversible sleeve, a 60-page booklet, and a few additional special features. 

The Cujo special edition Blu-ray will be available for purchase on April 29th. 

Finally, former Studio Ghibli animator Kitaro Kōsaka has directed a new anime feature called Okko’s Inn, and IndieWire got a look at the trailer. 

The film follows Okko, a young girl who stays with her innkeeper grandmother after the death of her parents, whose home just happens to be on top of an ancient spring with healing powers. It's at this spring that Okko encounters friendly spirits that only she can see. Together, they play games, teach her about selflessness, and groom her to become the inn's new caretaker.

"I wanted to depict a girl, at a self-conscious and impressionable age, growing up and learning that there are things you can and cannot manage by yourself," said Kōsaka in the film's production notes. 

The film comes from GKids, a kid-friendly animation studio, and will get a limited theatrical release on April 22nd and 23rd. You can see if it's playing near you by checking out GKids website here

(via IndieWire)

