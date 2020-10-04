WIRE Buzz: Monster Hunter teaser; Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy guessing game; Evangelion to Blu-ray

With Halloween just mere weeks away, it makes sense that we get our first "monster" sighting — and thanks to director Paul W.S. Anderson (Mortal Kombat), it certainly is a big one!

As you can see in the first teaser trailer for Monster Hunter — which debuted at Comic-Con Russia — the creature in question is a Black Diablo, one of the many signature monsters from the video game series the film is based on. In the footage (below), Lt. Artemis (Resident Evil's Milla Jovovich) and her unit are forced to take it on, though it already appears to be a lot more than they'd expected to take on.

The film tells the story of Artemis and her team after they're transported to another world in a midst of an unexpected sandstorm. There, the soldiers are forced to quickly adjust to a new and hostile environment filled with monsters, which they'll have to take on with their limited artillery. While there, they encounter the mysterious Hunter (Thai martial artist Tony Jaa), who in turn leads them to the rest of his team, led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Faced with dangers from all sides, both teams have no other choice but to band together and take on the various dangers of this new world.

Monster Hunter was set to be released on Labor Day weekend, however, due to the ongoing global pandemic, has been pushed to next year. The film's cast also features T.I. Harris (Marvel's Ant-Man), Meagan Good (Shazam!), and Diego Boneta (Scream Queens)

Monster Hunter hits theaters on April 23, 2021.

We’re finally reached that point when movie trailers have their own release-date hype — or at least Ryan Reynolds jokingly seems to think so. Amid the turbulent sea of shifting movie delays, the surest thing fans have to look forward to these days isn’t the date when big-name projects like Free Guy will land in theaters, but simply when the next trailer will arrive.

Riffing on the uncertainty that’s pushed back movie debuts all summer, Reynolds dropped a funny teaser for a teaser for his upcoming sci-action comedy about a video game NPC who starts realizing he’s part of programmers’ pre-defined matrix. “One thing’s for sure,” the Oct. 4-dated clip helpfully offers: There’s “a new Free Guy trailer coming tomorrow.”

Joined by co-stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and director Shawn Levy, Reynolds and the gang throw out a hilarious handful of “alternative release dates,” as Levy put it, with the cast telling fans that Free Guy will show up on the big screen — maybe — “when Mars is in retrograde,” or perhaps at “Halloween…but not the one you think.”

So far as we know, Free Guy is still slated for a Dec. 11 release — though at this point, we’re way more confident about the release date for the next trailer — if only because it’s mere hours away. Watch for new looks at Free Guy by checking in on Reynolds’ (and the movie’s) social channels on Oct. 5.

U.S. fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion felt like a long-held wish was coming true when Netflix announced in 2018 that it had picked up the iconic 1990s anime series for streaming. But those who’ve long pined for an NGE copy to call their own still were left with the prospect that the English-dubbed show could one day leave the platform — not to mention the absence of all the Japanese dubs, behind-the-scenes extras, and other goodies that typically come tucked inside a Blu-ray box. Netflix’s summer 2019 debut for the series also raised the ire of some for omitting the episode-ending covers of “Fly Me to the Moon,” as well as making some controversial English-language choices.

Fast-forward to this weekend, when U.S. distributor GKIDS Films announced that it had acquired the rights to all 26 episodes in the original series, as well as the films Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End Of Evangelion. Better still, the company revealed that all three titles will be heading straight for Blu-ray and digital download-to-own releases sometime in the year to come.

The deal marks the first time NGE has ever been picked up for the Blu-ray treatment in North America, though GKIDS didn’t reveal how it’s handling some of the same creative choices Netflix has already faced. We also don’t yet know a firm release date — only that the properties are all set to hit Blu-ray sometime in 2021. But for anyone who rates Neon Genesis Evanglion at or near the top of their mecha-loving screen lists, the chance to snag a proper copy of one of the most influential anime series ever is still a huge score.