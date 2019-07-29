WIRE Buzz: Red Sonja movie update; James Wan knows what you did last summer; more

In our latest edition of WIRE Buzz, we've got the latest news on Jill Soloway's Red Sonja film, James Wan's next TV producing credit, and Amazon's Lore series.

Recently speaking with Deadline, Red Sonja director Jill Soloway compared the upcoming comic book adaptation to the self-aware antics of the famous Merc with a Mouth.

“I can really have so much fun with Red Sonja," Soloway said. "I see her a little bit more like the first kind of bad girl superhero. Sort of like the Batman of The Dark Knight or Deadpool, you know? The world is changing so much right now for superheroes, that I just really look forward to not only going to the edge of what I’ve ever written and directed before, but to the edge of the genre as well."

Created by Roy Thomas and Barry Smith in the early 1970s, Red Sonja was a character spun out of the popular Conan the Barbarian comics. After she is raped (following the murder of her family and the destruction of their home), Sonja receives divine fighting skills from the goddess Scáthach in order to exact revenge. Her newfound abilities are granted on the condition that she cannot sleep with a man unless he defeats her in combat.

Credit: Dynamite Comics

“If you look at Transparent, it’s really about a lot of women becoming whole," added Soloway, likening the comic book heroine to the central character (played by Jeffrey Tambor) in the Amazon dramedy series, which they created. "It’s Sarah becoming whole. It’s Maura becoming whole. All my work is really about humans searching for some divine feminine, asking these questions about God and looking for meaning. So, for me to transfer that into the world of Red Sonja felt incredibly natural, because Red Sonja is a very different kind of superhero. She’s not really typical."

There is no release date for the movie, which is set to be the second film interpretation of the comic after the 1985 flick, which starred Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Despite his foray into the world of superheroes with Aquaman, James Wan is still very much ensconced in the horror genre. Case in point: Bloody Disgusting reports the filmmaker will produce a TV series based on I Know What You Did Last Summer for Amazon. The project is also produced by Neal H. Moritz, producer of the original film franchise, which was based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan and encompassed three movies between 1997 and 2006.

Credit: Mandalay Entertainment

Directed by Jim Gillespie, the first movie in 1997 followed a group of teenagers who are picked off by a hook-wielding killer after covering up a hit and run some years before.

Speaking of Amazon, the company has decided to cancel its Lore TV show (based on Aaron Mahnke's podcast of the same name) after just two seasons, Deadline confirmed. Using a combination of reenactment, narration, and historical footage, the series explored legends and folklore (emphasis on that suffix) about ghosts, vampires, elves, werewolves, and more.

Video of Lore Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The TV adaptation of the podcast guest starred the likes of Robert Patrick, Adam Goldberg, Kristin Bauer van Straten, and Colm Feore.