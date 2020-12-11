WIRE Buzz: Sabrina summons OG 'Aunties'; Superman and Lois first look; Soul clip

For a show that's already seen its lead, one Sabrina Spellman, walk into the depths of hell to rescue her Satan-possessed boyfriend, it can be a bit hard to predict what other surprises Chilling Adventures of Sabrina might grace fans with as it heads into the final part of the series.

However, as can be seen in the clip released by Netflix (below), CAOS still has plenty of Spell(man)s up its sleeves as Sabrina the Teenage Witch actresses Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea reprise their roles as witchy sisters (and Sabrina's guardians) Zelda and Hilda Spellman.

But while fans of the original Sabrina series — itself based on the Archie comics that first birthed the character and starring Melissa Joan Hart in the lead role — will be excited to see the original "aunties," this version of Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) seems quite confused by this turn of events. Hopefully, there won't be too many bad side effects caused by whatever weird magical hijinks might be going on — especially as it seems that Father Blackwood (aka "Faustus") is also caught up in it.

But this isn't all Sabrina has on her plate when the show returns. The town of Greendale will be beset with Lovecraftian horrors known by catchy names such as "The Weird," "The Returned," and "The Darkness," and it'll be up to the magical and mortal folk to band together to face it if they have any chance of surviving. Also, adding to her very full plate is the fact that she will once again have to descend into hell, but this time to face her evil double.

This fourth and final part of the series will consist of eight one-hour episodes and will fly onto Netflix on Dec. 31. No news as to whether the original Salem will also make an appearance.

Next up, it's not a bird or a plane. It's Superman & Lois!

While The CW has already offered up a first look at Clark Kent himself in his new costume — and floating in front of the Daily Planet building — this is the first time the series has revealed a poster showcasing him with Lois Lane, his wife and partner in crime-fighting, by his side. The image (below) shows both characters in their "regular" clothes, standing on against the fence of their farmhouse in Smallville, Kansas.

"From the very beginning, going back to when she was introduced in 1938, Lois Lane as a character defied society's expectations of how women should behave," said Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch who will be playing the iconic Daily Planet reporter in a statement. "Women at that point were more typically portrayed as demure, but Lois was always opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman. Part of why she has remained so compelling for so many years is that she's also vulnerable and fallible, romantic, and goofy, and a clutz — I just find her really appealing."

She goes on to add, "I find Lois inspiring in how little she gives a crap about what anyone thinks of her. She's not doing the work for glory or more Pulitzers, she's doing it because she believes in justice and truth. She is incredibly driven and determined and hard-working, and she really embodies the aphorism 'be the change you wish to see in the world.' She is not intimidated by anyone. She wants to save the world with words."

Credit: The CW

The upcoming series, which will soar onto The CW early next year, is a spin-off of the soon-to-be ending Supergirl. It will follow the titular duo as they work to raise two young boys (Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin), and attempt to balance their busy lives as a superhero and journalists. As it turns out, saving the world and investigating the trail of a potentially big scoop is nothing compared to dealing with teenage boys.

Tyler Hoechlin, Wolé Parks, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, and Inde Navarrette co-star.

Superman & Lois speeds onto The CW on Feb. 23, 2021.

And last but not least, if you've been eagerly anticipating the release of Pixar's Soul, then you're in luck! Pixar has released a clip of one of the early scenes in the film (below).

The footage sees music teacher Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) teach a class of largely uninterested students, attempting to imbue them with some of the passion he himself feels for music.

Video of Joe Teaches Class | Disney and Pixar&#039;s Soul | Disney+

The film follows Joe as he gets his dream job — to play with one of his favorite jazz legends — only for him to get into an accident and wind up in the Great Beyond. He manages to escape into the Great Before, the magical realm where souls first get their personality, which is where he runs into 22 (Tina Fey), who he is then tasked with mentoring. In his effort to get back to Earth, and not miss his big shot at making it as a museum, they both end up on Earth, setting them off on a whole other adventure.

The film also stars Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Angela Bassett (Avengers: Endgame), Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer), Richard Ayoade (The Mandalorian), Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok), Alice Braga (Elysium), Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show), Wes Studi (Penny Dreadful), Fortune Feimster (Life in Pieces), and Zenobia Shroff (The Affair).

Soul — directed by Pete Docter (Inside Out) and Kemp Powers (Star Trek: Discovery), and produced by Dana Murray (Inside Out) — comes out Christmas Day on Disney+. Depending on the availability of the streaming platform in international markets, it may be released in theaters.