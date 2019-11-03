WIRE Buzz: Servant scares up new teasers; Rick and Morty parody Death Stranding; more

To ring in this year's Halloween, M. Night Shyamalan dropped three new creepy teasers for Servant, his upcoming psychological horror series on Apple TV+.

Set in Philadelphia, the show follows a couple—Sean and Dorothy Turner (Toby Kebell and Lauren Ambrose)—raising a plastic baby doll after their own child, Jericho, passed away some time before. Things get even more bizarre when Dorothy hires a strange nanny (Game of Thrones' Nell Tiger Free) to look after the faux toddler.

Just know that you'll never hear "Itsy Bitsy Spider" quite the same way ever again.

"I think it all dates back to having kids. I think anyone who's had kids understands the fear — the notion that anything can go wrong at any time," the show's creator, Tony Basgallop, said at New York Comic Con in early October. "I'm a clumsy guy, so when I had kids, it was really treacherous for my family."

Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) co-stars in the series, which unfolds in one single location, the Turners' home.

Apple TV+ went live this past Friday. Season 1 of Servant premieres on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

To promote the impending release of Death Stranding, Sony partnered with Adult Swim for a Rick and Morty parody of the game that features the acting talents of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, and even Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

Since Rick and Morty can travel to any conceivable reality in the known multiverse, it's not hard to imagine them walking through the ghost-filled wasteland of the video game and cracking jokes about eating babies to gain special abilities.

Directed by Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear), Death Stranding is set in a post-apocalyptic version of America that has been turned into a dystopian nightmare via supernatural occurrences and entities.

The game goes on sale Friday, Nov. 8. Find out what critics are saying about it here.

Rick and Morty's fourth season debuts on Adult Swim next Sunday, Nov. 10.

To cap things off, we have the first high-flying trailer for Season 3 of The Dragon Prince on Netflix. Things aren't looking so hot for humanity, because Xadia is looking to wage war on all peoples. It's a classic story of good vs. evil.

Watch below:

Video of The Dragon Prince Season 3 Trailer Netflix

The official synopsis is as follows:

As Callum and Rayla cross into the magical realm of Xadia, Ezran returns to Katolis as king and faces pressure from all sides.

The Dragon Prince Season 3 drops on Netflix Friday, Nov. 22.