WIRE Buzz: Flash sets new showrunner; History orders UFO docuseries; more

One of The CW's biggest series is looking to shake up its leadership heading into its sixth season, while the History Channel is moving to double down on its commitment to the study of UFOs with a new docuseries.

The CW's Flash is switching up its showrunners for Season 6. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Wallace will oversee the show as Todd Helbing puts more focus on development on behalf of Warner Bros. TV.

Wallace has already been acting as an executive producer on the DC superhero series since Season 4, the very season when Helbing became co-showrunner alongside Andrew Kreisberg. Helbing took over all responsibility for the program when CW and Warner Bros. severed ties with Kreisberg in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct arose.

"From his first day on The Flash, Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude. We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future," EP/Arrowverse maestro, Greg Berlanti, said in a statement to THR. "Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since Season 4, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team Flash and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans."

Currently in its fifth season, a new episode of The Flash ("Failure Is an Orphan") airs tonight on The CW.

If you're a fan of Project Blue Book, then History Channel has some out-of-this-world news for you: the network just ordered another UFO-centric series.

Announced by History today, Unidentified: Inside America¹s UFO Investigation is a non-fiction, six-part docuseries that unpacks the government's official, yet top secret, investigation into possible visitors from outer space.

The main players are: Luis Elizondo, the Special Agent In-Charge of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP); Tom DeLonge, co-founder and President of To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science; and Chris Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and Intelligence.

“History is committed to creating informational, authentic programming that keeps our audience intrigued to learn more,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming “This is not a UFO hunting show, but a series that will hopefully provoke a cultural conversation about unexplained phenomena and allow our viewers to ultimately draw their own conclusions. Tom’s curiosity and passion for this subject matter, combined with his team, are the perfect partners to deliver this breakthrough series.”

Watch the teaser below:

Video of Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation Promo | New Limited Non-Fiction Series | History

“With this show, the real conversation can finally begin. I’m thankful to History for giving the To The Stars Academy team of world-class scientists, engineers and intelligence experts the opportunity to tell the story in a comprehensive and compelling way. I think everyone that watches the show will walk away with questions answered and a feeling of, “wow, I get it now,'" added DeLonge.

Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is coming back to theaters to be screened back-to-back on the night of April 20 in IMAX 70mm, Warner Bros. announced today.

To celebrate the Caped Crusader's 80th birthday, Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) will screen in five cities across America for one night only. Nolan himself will show up at the at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, California for a Q&A between the second and third films.

“Christopher Nolan broke new ground with the Dark Knight Trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today’s audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen. To have the added privilege of hearing Chris’s insights firsthand makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures.

A big supporter of shooting IMAX footage, Nolan filmed a number of major sequences across all three movies on the extremely expensive IMAX cameras for a more immersive audience experience.

The other participating theaters for the event are: AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, AMC Metreon in San Francisco, Cinesphere Ontario Place, Toronto, IMAX Theatre at the Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis. Don't worry about not being attendance in Los Angeles because the other theaters will stream footage of Nolan’s Hollywood Q&A.