WIRE Buzz: The Twilight Zone to theaters for 60th birthday; Keanu Reeves teases Matrix 4; and more

Six episodes of the original Twilight Zone are coming to theaters via a partnership between Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment. The one-night event on Thursday, Nov. 14, is being held in honor of the iconic show's 60th anniversary. In addition to the episodes, audience members will be treated to an all-new short documentary, Remembering Rod Serling, about the anthology's creator.

“The incredible mind of Rod Serling led to some of the most indelible moments ever created for television, and selecting these episodes was both a great pleasure and a responsibility we took seriously, knowing how much the series means to generations of fans,” Ken Ross, CBS Home Entertainment executive VP and general manager, said in a statement.

The episodes to be screened are: “Walking Distance," “Time Enough at Last," "The Invaders," "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” “Eye of the Beholder," and “To Serve Man."

Credit: CBS Home Entertainment/Fathom Events

Running for a total of five seasons and 156 episodes between 1959 and 1964, The Twilight Zone cemented itself as one of the greatest TV shows ever made. Using the genres of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, the series explored important human themes of paranoia, death, societal norms, humanity's technological march into the future, and more. Many episodes — like "Eye of the Beholder" and "To Serve Man," to name a few — were made all the more iconic by their shocking twist endings.

“The Twilight Zone has inspired many filmmakers and storytellers, so it is a great honor to be able to bring these classic stories to the big screen, and to offer such an incisive look into the mind of the man who created them," added Fathom's CEO, Ray Nutt.

Several revivals and reboots of the anthology have take place over the years, but none have been able to recapture the magic of the original. The most recent iteration comes from executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg. Peele also serves as host and narrator for the reboot, which was renewed for a second season in April.

Tickets for the 60th anniversary celebration go on sale here this Friday, Sept. 27.

Inside the Matrix (another sort of Twilight Zone-y world, if you think about it), Keanu Reeves offered up his first comments on the upcoming fourth installment in the groundbreaking science fiction series created by the Wachowski siblings. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at a screening of sister's movie (Semper Fi), Reeves was very sparse with his words, which were nevertheless promising.

"It's very ambitious," he said. "As it should be!"

Source: Warner Bros.

The actor will be reprising his role as Neo alongside Carrie-Anne Moss (Jessica Jones), who is coming back to play Trinity. Lana Wachowski will write and direct the project for Warner Bros., which has been very interested in pursuing more Matrix and Mad Max films in recent years.

And finally, if you've ever wanted to see Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) play a French-speaking astronaut, we've got just the thing for you!

We now have the first trailer for Proxima, a multi-language drama about the relationship between a mother and her daughter. It's the third astronaut-based movie of the year, after James Gray's Ad Astra and Noah Hawley's Lucy in the Sky. It is, however, the first of the bunch to be directed by a woman, Alice Winocour (Disorder, Augustine).

Video of PROXIMA - Bande-annonce officielle HD

The movie — which co-stars Matt Dillon, Zélie Boulant-Lemesle, Aleksey Fateev, Lars Eidinger, and Sandra Hüller — premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to mixed reception from critics.

"Jumping back and forth between work and home, mother and daughter — sometimes too schematically in places — Winocour constantly undercuts the factual elements of her movie with the fictional relationship driving it, reminding us that for women like Stella, but really for any working parent, juggling two lives can be an exhausting experience that takes its toll," wrote Jordan Mintzer of The Hollywood Reporter.

Proxima will debut in French theaters on Nov. 27 before heading to the U.K. on April 17, 2020. There's no word on when it will premiere in the United States.