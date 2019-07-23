WIRE Buzz: Vader Immortal Episode - II details; Purge Season 2 promo; and more

ILMxLAB debuted the first artwork for Vader Immortal - Episode II at SDCC 2019, promising an even more immersive experience this time around as players aid good ol' Darth in the hunt for an ancient artifact.

“You will get to use the Force in Episode II,” director Ben Snow told StarWars.com. “The first image is really part of the training. The way we thought about this was, we wanted to give you the Vader equivalent of Yoda teaching Luke about the Force in Empire Strikes Back. So, we wanted it to be slightly darker and more twisted. He talks about the power of the dark side as well as the things you can do with the Force. So in this moment that the concept art reveals, you see him starting to manipulate objects and he’s starting to show you how you can use the Force to create something. But then, of course, Vader takes it in his own direction.”

By the end of Episode I, Vader takes your lightsaber and destroys it. As such, you'll have to heavily rely on The Force in order to survive in the second installment.

“That is something that we’re still working really hard on,” Snow added. "To make it feel as good as we can ... Our goal is to make the Force in Episode II as satisfying as the lightsaber felt in Episode I ... The reason a lot of us are here working at ILM and at ILMxLAB is because we were huge fans of Star Wars. In this case, we let you be part of your own Star Wars story. You want it to be the dream come true.”

The VR's second episode will also dive deeper into the mysterious character known as the Black Bishop, who is tied to Mustafarian legend.

For the next 24 hours...all crime is legal...for the second time. Season 2 of The Purge is returning to the airwaves very soon, and we've got the first teaser trailer for it! Produced by Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, and Jason Blum, the show is a co-project between Blumhouse Television and Universal Content Productions.

"Season 2 explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge," reads the official release.

Video of The Purge TV Series | Season 2 Teaser | on USA Network

Season 2 of The Purge premieres on USA this fall. Like SYFY WIRE, USA is owned by NBC Universal. James DeMonaco, creator of the film franchise of the same name, is also an executive producer.

The theatrical debut of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is creeping ever closer and to signify that fact, CBS Films released a new teaser for the supernatural horror film that puts the emphasis on the dreaded Jangly Man (portrayed by Troy James). Framed in a similar way to the live-action Goosebumps movies (albeit with a much darker tone), Scary Stories is set in the late 1960s and centers on a small town being terrorized by malicious entities and monsters that come to life via a haunted tome of terrifying tales.

Video of SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK - Jangly Man Trailer - HD

Based on the iconic books and illustrations by Alvin Schwartz and Stephen Gammell, the movie stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn, and Ruth Steinberg.

The Jangly Man also got his very own poster, which you can take a gander at below:

Credit: CBS Films

Produced by Guillermo del Toro and directed by André Øvredal, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark opens in theaters everywhere August 9.