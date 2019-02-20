Latest Stories

The Lost Boys 1987 Warner Bros.
Tag: Movies
Development: Lost Boys lands Tyler Posey and Twilight director; Zach Woods orbits HBO space comedy
Mars Curiosity rover
Tag: Science
How are we going to land on Mars without crashing and burning?
Game of Thrones Season 8 Jon and Daenerys
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/20/19: Fear cuts deeper than swords
Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Movies
Pixar’s Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
The Wizard of Oz

A Wizard of Oz-inspired series will be clicking its heels and flying to TV screens

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 20, 2019

The fantastical world of L. Frank Baum’s Oz is coming to small screens everywhere from Legendary Entertainment and Ed Ricourt (screenwriter of Now You See Me), according to Variety.

Unlike previous adaptations, the upcoming show is set to focus on unexplored aspects of Baum’s creations. In particular, the plot revolves around the return of a witch (surprise! surprise!), who arrives from a long exile, bringing war and unease with her. Oz’s only hope rests on the shoulders of a servant girl “who may become the most powerful and dangerous woman in the land,” reads the description in the report.

In addition to writing the show based on Baum’s series of novels (which inspired the 1939 classic MGM musical), Ricourt will also serve as producer. His other credits include Wayward Pines, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, and Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone.

No director is attached yet, but a deal is reportedly close at hand.

Over the years, a number of shows have been based on Baum’s books like Emerald City, Tin Man, and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the last one being an '80s-era anime from Japan.

Another onscreen project to be set in Oz is Universal's film adaptation of Broadway's Wicked, an origin story about the Wicked Witch of the West (real name: Elphaba) before and during the events of The Wizard of Oz. The movie version of the Tony-winning musical (based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name) is being directed by Stephen Daldry (The Hours) and will open in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.

This is the perfect time for Hollywood to dig back into Baum's universe, as a study recently found that The Wizard of Oz is the most influential movie in history — above Star Wars, even. In other words: Auntie M! We're comin' home!

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Wizard of Oz
Tag: L. Frank Baum
Tag: Legendary Entertainment
Tag: oz
Tag: Ed Ricourt

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Wizard of Oz
Tag: Oz: The Great and Powerful
return_to_oz_02.jpg
17 of the most bafflingly bizarre creatures in the Land of Oz
Elizabeth Rayne
May 17, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: The Wizard of Oz
return_to_oz_01.jpg
May 17 in sci-fi History: Ways Back into Oz
Zac Hug
May 17, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: The Wizard of Oz
Tag: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
wonderful_wizard_of_oz_01.jpg
Watch: Everything you ever wanted to know about the books of Oz
Elizabeth Rayne
May 17, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: emerald city
Tag: The Wizard of Oz
emcity.jpg
Wonderful, Marvelous, Hungry: 7 characters from the Oz books we want in Emerald City
Matthew Funk
Jan 11, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3