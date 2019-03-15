Wonder Woman 1984 will be a standalone film in the same vein as Indiana Jones

Sure, Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel, but its producer says that actually, it's really not.

We're still more than a year away from the theatrical release of Patty Jenkins' follow-up to the Amazon warrior's blockbuster movie debut, but producer Charles Roven recently offered up some tantalizing details in a chat with Vulture. In particular, he revealed that while the follow-up film is, of course, technically a sequel, it will be more of its own standalone feature.

“[Patty] was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman, but not a sequel,” he said. “And she’s definitely delivering on that. It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash-Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. [It] tugs at the heart strings as well.”

Offering up a real-world comparison to what he meant about 1984 not being a direct sequel to Wonder Woman, Roven brought up two beloved genre franchises: “It’s a standalone film in the same way that Indiana Jones or [James] Bond films are, instead of one continuous story that requires many installments.”

Alongside Gal Gadot's Diana Prince, Kristen Wiig is playing the main antagonist, Cheetah. In addition, Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor (despite apparently dying in the first movie) and Pedro Pascal plays some kind of slick '80s dude — possibly the ruthless businessman Maxwell Lord. Robin Wright and Connie Nelsen are also reprising their roles of Hippolyta and Antiope, respectively.

Penned by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, Wonder Woman 1984 lassoes its way into theaters on June 5, 2020. Hopefully, some sort of teaser drops soon, but since it won't arrive until next summer, it's probably safe to assume that we'll get the first trailer during San Diego Comic Con in July.