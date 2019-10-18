Wonder Woman gets monumental, all-star 750th issue

Wonder Woman is getting a special giant-sized comic book to commemorate an upcoming landmark issue.

Today, DC Comics announced it will assemble an all-star roster of writers and artists who will pack the 96-page super-sized one-shot with stories and artwork that chronicle the Amazonian princess from the 1940s all the way through to today. Contributing to the issue are long-time Wonder Woman scribes Greg Rucka and Gail Simone, along with the book's current writer, Steve Orlando.

Newcomers to the world of Themyscara will be joining in on the fun, too, including Teen Titans' Kami Garcia, Supergirl's Mariko Tamaki, and Shannon and Dean Hale, who are also penning the upcoming Diana: Princess of the Amazons.

DC Comics

As far as the artists, DC hasn't announced everyone who'll be contributing just yet. However, Joëlle Jones scored the iconic cover, while Colleen Doran, Jesus Merino, and Wonder Woman Rebirth artist Nicola Scott will all be involved. In addition to Jones' cover, there will be a total of eight different variant covers from different artists, one marking each decade of Wonder Woman's comic book run.

Wonder Woman #750 will hit comic store shelves on Jan. 22, 2020, but you can check out Jones' cover above in the meantime. If you need more for your golden lasso fix in the meantime, you can check out the animated feature Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, starring Rosario Dawson as the eponymous hero, which is available on VOD now.