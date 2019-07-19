Latest Stories

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines lassos Rosario Dawson to voice Diana - see the full voice cast

James Comtois
Jul 19, 2019

It's official: Warner Bros. has lassoed Rosario Dawson into lending her voice acting talents to play Princess Diana of Themyscira, Daughter of Hippolyta, aka Wonder Woman, in the new animated movie, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines. 

SYFY WIRE has learned that Dawson leads a voice acting cast that includes Jeffrey Donovan as Steve Trevor, Marie Avgeropoulos as Silver Swan, Kimberly Brooks as The Cheetah and Giganta, and Michael Dorn as Ferdinand. 

Rounding out the voice cast are Ray Chase (voicing the Lead Bandit), Mozhan Marno (Dr. Cyber), Adrienne Moore (Etta Candy), Cree Summer (Hippolyta), Courtenay Taylor (Dr. Poison), Nia Vardalos (Julia Kapatelis), and Constance Zimmer (Veronica Cale).

Bloodlines will be the sixth time that Dawson has officially voiced the character of Wonder Woman, the first being in 2015's Justice League: Throne of Atlantis. Although interestingly enough, she did voice another character, Artemis, in the 2009 animated film Wonder Woman.

Apart from the voice cast and the characters they're playing, very few details of the animated film have been revealed as of yet, including full plot details and its release date.

Meanwhile, the next live-action Wonder Woman film, Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal, hits theaters June 5, 2020.

