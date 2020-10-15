Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast: Drinks at Shorty's

Welcome back to Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast.

Wynonna Earp maybe still be on hiatus, but Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast has one more episode left for you this season. So grab yourself a Haught Toddy or custom Doc-tail and join us at Shorty's for drinks (or nachos) while Rachel Zeolla and Katie Wilson reminisce about the first half of the season and start theorizing what’s going to happen in the second half.

Rachel finally puts her money — and her shots of whiskey — where her mouth is to settle her season predictions bet. Katie starts to feel differently about Kombucha thanks to a Rowdy Mermaid. And to no one's surprise, Katie and Rachel are huge musical theatre nerds.

Need a fall drink recipe to sip as you cuddle up and listen to the latest episode? Well look no further, Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast has you covered. Follow the recipe below for a Doc-tail worthy of an Earper ...

Fall Simple Syrup:

Put ingredients in a small pot and simmer/stir until dissolved. Strain.

· 1 cup of sugar

· 1 cup of water

· 1tsp cinnamon

· 1/2 tsp ground cloves

· 1/4 of a freshly ground nutmeg. (or 1/2 tsp of pre-ground)

Doc-tail:

· 1 oz simple syrup from above

· 2 oz bourbon

· angostura bitters

· orange bitters

· garnish with a toasted cinnamon stick

Drink up and listen below!

Don't forget to subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or however you prefer to get podcasts in your earbuds! You can also follow the podcast's Twitter at @OfficialEarpPod.