WIRE Buzz: A Xena: Warrior Princess movie? Plus, Margot Robbie goes for Ameri-Scares

Warrior princesses, American folk tales, and a girl who can control the weather. That's right, it's another edition of WIRE Buzz.

She can thank Sarah Connor: Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, Lucy Lawless revealed she's up to doing a movie on Xena: Warrior Princess, saying that in particular, she was inspired by Linda Hamilton’s return as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate, which opens in theaters this November.

“I saw Linda being amazing, and I’m like, ‘Why can’t we do that?’ Bring back me and Renée [O'Connor] and reboot Xena!'” she said, adding that the film would probably be her last-ever foray into the franchise. "I always hated the action, and I don’t want to live that life. But for a movie, I can do a little bit! And it’s about handing over the baton to Junior Xena or whatever. If you need mine and Renée’s help to do that — let’s talk.”

“To be honest with you, my inspiration [for Xena] was Ripley from the Alien movies," added Lawless. "And Joan of Arc was there long before us! Interestingly, enough, when we started making Xena, the French syndicators at the time were like, ‘The French will never accept a female warrior!’ I was like, ‘Joan of Arc?’ There was a lot of resistance generally to a female action hero, and I think we put a nail in that argument. ”

Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) is getting into the fright game: The actress and her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, are developing a horror anthology series titled Ameri-Scares, Deadline has confirmed. The project will be based on the "family-friendly" books by Elizabeth Massie (a two-time Bram Stoker Award winner), with each episode taking place in a different state and exploring a plethora of hair-raising local myths, legends, and historical events.

“With Ameri-Scares, we saw the perfect opportunity for us to delve into the horror space, and tell the kind of unique and scary stories we used to tell each other around the campfire or at sleepovers as kids,” Robbie and her company said in a statement published by Deadline. “We’re excited to team with our partners at Assemble and Warner Horizon to bring Elizabeth Massie’s cross-country series of thrilling mysteries and haunting folk stories to life.”

At this time, it is unclear whether Ameri-Scares will premiere on television or a streaming platform.

We now have a new trailer for Weathering With You, the latest animated effort from writer/director Makoto Shinkai (Your Name). While the premise is already fascinating to begin with, the visual style is enough to get you to watch the film, filling you with an indescribable feeling of hope and wonder. It's as close to magic as you can get without begging Dumbledore to let you into Hogwarts. Lookin' at you, Aunt Petunia.

Anyway, the plot revolves around Hodaka, a high school freshman spending his summer in Tokyo where it's always raining and gloomy. Finding work at an occult magazine, Hodaka eventually meets Hina, a girl with the power to bring out the sun from behind the clouds.

Check out the latest teaser below:

Weathering With You doesn't have a premiere date for American theaters just yet.