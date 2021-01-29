Zack Snyder's Justice League locks in March 18 debut on HBO Max with new posters, gift box service

Zack Snyder's long-awaited cut of Justice League will officially premiere on HBO Max Thursday, March 18, the WarnerMedia streaming service announced on Friday morning. Back in December, the director himself confirmed on Vero that March was the expected release window for the long-gestating project.

But now we know exactly when we need to clear a few hours for this binge.

The confirmation also came with three teaser posters that depict a cracked Justice League emblem, an opened film canister marked in red with Snyder's surname, and a torn flag that recalls the iconic Death of Superman comic book arc from the early 1990s. Thanks to last summer's DC FanDome event, we know the film might be broken up into four, one-hour chunks, although it sounds like Snyder is also keen to have a full 4+ hour movie-length cut.

"It's really exciting and I'm excited for you guys to see the giant amount of movie that you have coming your way ... It is probably a solid 2 and 1/2 hours of unseen footage in this movie. I would imagine, something like that. So yeah, that's gonna be fun for everyone to experience this for the first time," Snyder teased last year.

Check out the fresh teaser posters below:

The press release is pretty scant on details beyond the premiere date, but WB did note that the movie "will be supported across WarnerMedia and DC platforms, including a soundtrack release on WaterTower Music, a curated collection from Warner Bros. Consumer Products available exclusively at DC Shop, and a first-of-its-kind, immersive, at-home dining experience in the U.S. and U.K. with 'Wonderland at Home.'"

Born out of lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, "Wonderland at Home" is the result of a partnership between Wonderland Restaurants and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Similar to subscription services like Loot Crate, the "immersive boxed dining experience" launches with a Mother Box "filled with innovative food and drink inspired by the timeless stories and iconic DC characters from the Justice League including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash."

Fans can pre-order the limited edition boxes right here for $130/£100, with delivery expected between April 15 and May 27.

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products