Halloween Kills

The Craft
Blumhouse keen on Frankenstein as The Craft remake wraps, 'Halloween Ends' ramps up
Jacob Oller
Mar 4, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Halloween Kills
Tag: The Craft
Tag: Jason Blum
Tag: Halloween Ends
Tag: Frankenstein
Tag: Blumhouse

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Halloween Kills
WIRE Buzz: Halloween Kills wraps; Daddario takes to the skies with Airborne; more
Josh Weiss
Nov 4, 2019
Anthony Michael Hall
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Halloween Kills
Tag: Movies
Tag: Halloween Kills
Tag: jamie lee curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis posts first look at 'Halloween Kills' with bloody sizzle reel
Josh Weiss
Oct 31, 2019
Michael Myers
Tag: Movies
Tag: Halloween Kills
Tag: jamie lee curtis
Tag: Movies
Tag: jamie lee curtis
Tag: Halloween Kills
WIRE Buzz: Jamie Lee Curtis releases Halloween Kills pic; The Turning first look; more
Jacob Oller
Oct 8, 2019
Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween 2018
Tag: Movies
Tag: jamie lee curtis
Tag: Halloween Kills
Tag: Movies
Tag: Halloween Kills
Tag: Halloween
Halloween Kills checks back into Haddonfield Memorial Hospital with a case of sequelitis
Josh Weiss
Oct 7, 2019
Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween II
Tag: Movies
Tag: Halloween Kills
Tag: Halloween