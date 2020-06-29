SYFY Rewind

Gremlins 2 The New Batch
Gremlins 2 Watch Party: Joe Dante, Zach Galligan & Robert Picardo recall cameos, musical finale & more
Josh Grossberg
Jun 29, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in SYFY Rewind
Tag: Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Tag: Joe Dante
Tag: Robert Picardo
Tag: Zach Galligan
Tag: gremlins

Related tags